DPS Board of Education authorizes independent investigation into allegations against Tay Anderson

DENVER (KDVR) — One week after Black Lives Matter 5280 accused Denver Public Schools Board Director Tay Anderson of allegedly sexually assaulted a woman, the board of education has authorized an investigation.

CW: Mention of sexual assault



In commitment to restorative justice. pic.twitter.com/0tNezMLsyY — BlackLivesMatter5280 (@BLM5280) March 26, 2021

The incident reportedly occurred in February, but wasn’t reported by BLM 5280 until March 26. Now the board of education says it will authorize “a thorough and independent fact-finding investigation,” into these allegations.

Anderson has publicly denied these allegations.

As I stated publicly on March 28th, I welcome any and all fair investigations into the anonymous claims which have been made against me. I have done nothing which would substantiate claims of sexual assault or unlawful behaviors. There are still no criminal investigations, charges or specific allegations which I can even respond to. I am grateful to the Denver Public Schools for launching an independent, third party investigation and look forward to a transparent process. I will cooperate to the fullest extent with this independent team and am focused on the important work for the students of the Denver Public School system. I ask only that which DPS has also requested, namely to allow this investigation to proceed without further public comment by the parties involved. Tay Anderson

The board is using the Investigations Law Group to conduct the independent investigation. On its website, the group describes their work as, “Providing expert workplace and Title IX investigations, strategic HR advice, and compliance training to companies, public entities, and nonprofits since 1995.”

The entire statement released from the DPS Board of Education is as follows:

In response to allegations made public against Denver Public Schools Board Director Tay Anderson, and in fairness to all parties involved, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education is authorizing a thorough and independent fact-finding investigation. The Board has secured an agreement with Investigations Law Group. In our role as a Board, our first commitment is to serving the students, employees and community of Denver Public Schools. We want to create space for all members of our community to be heard, while we also ensure a fair process for everyone involved. Director Anderson has been informed about this investigation and supports a fair and thorough process. The Board looks forward to an independent view of the facts while we continue to serve the DPS community and focus on the important work of identifying a new superintendent and supporting our schools and students as we continue to reinvent education in the midst of a pandemic. Until the investigation is complete, the board will not make any additional statement. Should you wish to contribute to the fact-finding process, please contact Investigations Law Group at interviews@ilgdenver.com. All communication will remain confidential. Denver Public Schools Board of Education