DPS appoints interim superintendent following Cordova’s departure

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Jones will serve as the district’s temporary leader following Susana Cordova’s resignation last month.

The DPS Board of Education announced the decision Wednesday evening.

Jones currently serves as deputy superintendent for equity and engagement.

According to DPS, prior to Jones’ time with the district, he worked as senior vice president of equity, inclusion and urban markets at McGraw-Hill Education.

Jones also served as superintendent of the Clark County School District in the Las Vegas area from 2010 to 2013.

Before his time in Nevada, Jones was the Colorado commissioner of education from 2007 to 2010.

“Dwight’s heart and passion for strong public schools is reflected in his commitment to equity work in DPS,” said Dr. Carrie Olson, DPS board president, in a statement. “Dwight is one of Colorado’s most respected and experienced leaders in public education, and the Board has tremendous confidence that he is the right person to guide the district through this next phase of leadership.”

Jones will begin working as interim superintendent on Jan. 1, 2021 and will serve through July 2021.

Cordova resigned on Nov. 13 following nearly two years as DPS’ leader. She took a job as a deputy superintendent at the Dallas Independent School District.

“The Board of Education will meet on Dec. 9 to discuss a timeline for the superintendent search. Jones does not intend to seek the role beyond his time as interim. The Board will be conducting a national search for the district’s next leader, hiring a search firm to support the work. Additionally, board members will seek community feedback and engagement throughout the process,” the DPS Board said.