DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools appealed a judge’s ruling that would make a nearly five-hour-long executive session public.

FOX31 and other Denver media organizations sued DPS over an allegedly improper executive session it held in March, the day after a student shot two administrators at East High School. After the nearly 5-hour-long closed-door session, the board voted unanimously to reverse course on its policy barring school resource officers from being in the district’s high schools.

The media coalition’s attorney argued the session was improper because the district did not provide sufficient public notice on all the items that were being discussed.

Denver District Court Judge Andrew Luxen agreed in his ruling, writing, “The Court finds the March 23, 2023 executive session was convened in violation of statute because the subjects discussed during the executive session were not properly noticed as required by C.R.S. § 24-6-402(4). No Resolution, rule, regulation, ordinance, or formal action of the Denver School Board adopted during the executive session is valid by operation of law.”

The judge ordered Denver Public Schools to turn over the recording, in its entirety, to FOX31 and the other media organizations by Monday, June 26 at noon.

“While we respect the Court, we disagree with the ruling and will be appealing the decision today,” said Denver Public Schools spokesperson Scott Pribble.

In its formal appeal, DPS argues it did not have the opportunity to “assert that the contents of the Executive Session should not be made public because doing so would do substantial injury to the public interest.”

At least one member of the board of education, Vice President Auon’tai Anderson, is cautious about the optics and the financial impact of the appeal.

“My perspective is rooted in the principles of acceptance and transparency. If we have made a mistake, let’s acknowledge it and use this occasion to learn and improve instead of engaging in a costly and potentially reputation-damaging appeal. Our actions today will influence future board interactions and shape the level of public trust we garner,” Anderson said

FOX31 is working with the media coalition to determine future action in the appeal process. This article will be updated with new details on the next steps when they become finalized.