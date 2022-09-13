Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Officers arrested a wanted person near 36th and Quebec Street.

According to the Denver Police Department, there was a large police presence in the 7200 block of East 36th Avenue as officers worked to contact a wanted person. The location is on the edge of the Northeast Park Hill neighborhood before it turns into the Central Park neighborhood.

At 2:45 p.m., DPD said the suspect was in custody.

Many witnesses reported shots fired, and officers are now investigating those reports. DPD said there were no reports of injuries as a result.

DPD said 36th between Quebec and Pontiac remains closed while officers investigate.

