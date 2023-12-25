DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is sending out a warning about parties at short-term rentals during the holiday season.

On December 13th DPD sent out a notice to residents warning about increased violent activity at short-term rental properties and warehouses in areas around the city, usually linked to parties organized and promoted using social media.

Rental expert Grant Muller of Compass Real Estate told FOX31 he has seen damage caused by unruly guests.

“Somebody running down the hallway running into a wall, breaking the drywall and plumbing, damage seems to be another unhappy consequence of short-term rentals,” Muller said.

Airbnb told the Problem Solvers that a global ban on parties has seen a 55% year-over-two-year decrease in the rate of party reports.



The company’s Reservation screening technology is aimed at helping to reduce the risk of unauthorized and disruptive parties. A 24-hour Safety Line is available as well as a Neighborhood Support Line.

Airbnb also offers a free noise sensor to hosts that also allows for guest privacy. Muller says it is important to ask your short-term rental company about property damage protection.

“Sometimes it’s simply an honest mistake, sometimes the guest doesn’t understand how to use an appliance for instance,” said Muller.

Muller said guests should check reviews and go with hosts who are responsive to questions.

AirBNB’s Aircover for Guests provides comprehensive protection free for guests on every booking.

DPD said in extreme cases, the property owner can be subject to a Public Nuisance Abatement violation, which may result in significant penalties including closure of the property for up to three years and a substantial fine.

Any host who becomes aware of illegal activity on their property should call the Denver Police non-emergency line at 720-913-2000 or 911 in an emergency.