DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday had great weather for biking to work but lingering impacts from the recent rain meant several trails were flooded.

Some people decided to continue through while others opted for a detour.

Still, with a high volume of people riding through the city officers from the Denver Police Department took advantage of the opportunity to remind them about theft prevention.

“A lot of people don’t realize that their bikes have a VIN, like a serial number, on them. So you can see a bike that you think might be yours, but because we don’t know that, there’s no specific identifier on it that shows that is in fact your bike. That’s one of the biggest struggles that we have is we can recover [stolen] bikes but how do we A) know they’re stolen and B) get them back,” said Amanda Grodman, DPD technician.

In 2022, more than 400 recovered bicycles were not claimed or returned to their owners, often due to a lack of registration. DPD is trying to avoid this by giving out anti-theft kits and encouraging people to register for their new bike theft prevention system.

In May, DPD launched a new digital bicycle registration and tracking platform called 529 Garage.

The system is designed to enhance bicycle theft prevention, bicycle recovery, theft investigations and more.

As we enter the summer, DPD warns that this is the time when bike thefts are the highest.

The chart below shows a spike in stolen bike reports June through October.

DPD transferred more than 17,000 bicycle registrations from its previous database to the 529 Garage platform, but riders are still encouraged to set up an account.