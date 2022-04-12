DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says it will increase patrols in public transit areas following the attack in New York City on Tuesday morning.

“The Denver Police Department is aware of the event that occurred in New York City and will remain in contact with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to assess any potential safety concerns,” DPD told FOX31.

More than a dozen people were injured, including at least 10 who were shot in the subway station attack in Brooklyn.

DPD said it encourages the community to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious or illegal activity.

If you see something, call 911.