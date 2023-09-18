DENVER (KDVR) — New court documents describe what allegedly led to a Denver Police Department technician getting cited for indecent exposure while on duty last week.

As FOX31 was the first to report on Saturday, Gabriel Jordan was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, the same day he was cited. This is standard practice for alleged misdemeanor offenses, according to DPD.

The specific citation was “indecent exposure – masturbation,” according to police.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX31, a person working with the Denver Police Academy reported Jordan, a police technician, repeatedly stared at her. The two had a conversation before a training scenario.

The witness said Jordan “made her feel uncomfortable” by touching her shoulder and lower back, the document states.

While the woman was sitting at her desk she noticed that the officer was still looking at her, so she took out her phone and recorded as he “put his hands in his pockets and rocked side to side.” Later, the witness claimed Jordan moved his pelvis against a building pillar.

Police told FOX31 that it will conduct an internal affairs investigation once the case is decided in court.