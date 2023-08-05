DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said a suspect was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night.

At 8:58 p.m., DPD tweeted about the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

It happened in the 2300 block of West Cedar Avenue. DPD said officers responded to reports of domestic violence.

The suspect was shot and hospitalized in critical condition. The domestic violence victim was also taken to the hospital for injuries.

Events leading up to the shooting were not immediately available, but FOX31 has a reporter at the scene to find more details.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.