DENVER (KDVR) Denver police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1600 block of South Tennyson Street Saturday night.

Officers say that several parties are being treated for injuries.

DPD said that an officer was involved in a crash with a civilian vehicle while on the way to investigate the shooting.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

At this time, there is no suspect information available.

