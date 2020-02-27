DPD searches for suspect wanted for stealing vehicle from parking lot of gas station

Watch
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a suspect who stole a Dark Gray 2017 Dodge Road Trek Sprinter Van that was left running in a Sunclair gas station parking lot on Feb. 17.

The vehicle’s Colorado license plate is #CST352.

The gas station is located at East Hampden Avenue and South Yosemite Street.

The suspect then intentionally rammed a vehicle of a driver who was trying to stop him from fleeing.

The suspect was last seen by a witness at East Evans Avenue and South Holly Street.

The van was eventually recovered on Wednesday at 7470 East Harvard Avenue.

