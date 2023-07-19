DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police said a report of a shot heard at the Cherry Creek Shopping Center was unfounded.

The report was made just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said officers responded to the area and that the call was unfounded as of 2 p.m.

SkyFOX was over the scene as police exited the building. There were also people who appeared to be shoppers or employees at the mall standing outside.

FOX31’s Nicole Fierro talked to a witness who told her they saw a group of teens pop a balloon, which prompted the panic.