DPD officer suspended for 10 days after seeking preferential treatment for wife after crash

DENVER (KDVR) – A Denver police officer is being suspended for 10 days for seeking preferential treatment for his wife after she was involved in a crash in Parker.

On Aug. 31, 2019, police responded to a single-car crash near Riva Ridge Drive and Golfview Lane in Parker. The officers were informed by dispatch that witnesses to the crash believed that the driver of the car was leaving the scene.

When officers arrived at the scene, officers determined that the female was the driver and the back seat passenger was Sgt. Mark Beveridge with the Denver Police Department.

According to the written report, Parker police stated that the female driver was “slurring her words and stumbling.” However, Beveridge refused to tell the officers on scene who was driving at the time of the crash.

Body camera footage requested by FOX31 supposedly shows Beveridge stating, “Look, I’m not asking for any kind of favoritism or anything like that, but it’s a single-car crash. We’ve got to take care of any damage. Is there any way we can’t do this?”

That’s when the officer asked Beveridge, “Like, not give her a DUI?”

Beveridge nodded his head in response.

The report also indicated that Beveridge said to one of the officers that “a careless driving ticket would’ve been sufficient,” and then asked if his body camera was on, which it was and Beveridge said, “OK, have a good one.”

Beveridge has no prior violations within the last seven years.