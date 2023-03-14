DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Police officer was arrested and accused of stealing thousands by billing time he did not work to a private employer he was working for while off-duty.

According to the Denver Police Department, Ryan Roybal was arrested for an investigation of felony theft. He has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the case makes its way through the justice system.

An internal affairs investigation was launched after DPD found that Roybal had not been present for several shifts at an off-duty job between April and August 2022.

After investigators reviewed surveillance video given by the employer, they found several differences between what Roybal said he worked and what he actually worked.

Specifically, a probable cause affidavit said Roybal only worked 37 hours and 50 minutes but was paid for 156 hours. The estimated amount he received for work he did not do was $8,860, DPD said.

Specific charges against Roybal will be decided by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.