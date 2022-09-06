DENVER (KDVR) — Effective Tuesday, Ron Thomas becomes the Denver Police Department’s acting chief.

Thomas is no stranger to the role, he’s been with the department for 33 years. This comes as the previous chief, Paul Pazen, announced his retirement.

Thomas is taking on an important role with many goals to accomplish. He’s expected to make big changes in reducing violent crimes, restoring public trust, and increasing recruitment efforts. DPD currently has hundreds of openings, which equates to 10% of the force.

“I can’t tell you that this is something that I envisioned when I’m sitting in the academy 33 years ago, but certainly as my career has evolved, I’ve certainly wanted to become the chief of police in my position and I plan to continue in this position,” shared Thomas.

The city council will need to formally approve Thomas as the chief. Currently, there is no set date.