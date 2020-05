DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a single-motorcycle crash in the 5500 block of North Salem Street in Denver.

Officers say the crash resulted in serious injury.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Officers are investigating a single-motorcycle crash resulting in serious injury in the 5500 block of N. Salem St. pic.twitter.com/dThHqjflhH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 10, 2020