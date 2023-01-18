DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department accused a man of intentionally hitting four people with his car after an argument in a parking lot.

He then drove away, police said.

Orlando Martinez, Jr., 22, was arrested on Tuesday for the incident, which occurred on Jan. 7 around 11:40 p.m. in the area of 18th Street and Wazee Street.

An affidavit said the victims were walking away after the argument when Martinez exited the parking lot in his car and “accelerated, drove up onto the sidewalk” and struck the victims.

Security footage showed after the crash, Martinez and a passenger briefly got out of the car before they returned and drove away.

Two of the victims had serious injuries after the crash.

A witness took a picture of the suspect’s license plate at the scene, which was how detectives were able to identify and locate Martinez and his car, according to the affidavit.

Final charges will be decided by the Denver District Attorney’s Office.