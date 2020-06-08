DPD makes changes to use of force and body-worn camera policies

DENVER (KDVR) -– On Sunday, the Denver Police Department announced three changes to its use of force and body-worn camera polices.

DPD says they updated language to clarify the existing policy of not allowing chokeholds or carotid compression technique with no exceptions.

Officers will now have to report to a supervisor if they intentionally point a firearm at a person. A report will be created to improve data collection and evaluation of these incidents.

Additionally, body-worn cameras will need to be activated by DPD Metro/SWAT when executing tactical operations.

“We will continue to evaluate our policies with community input and make improvements as needed in the interest of public and officer safety,” said Chief of Police Paul Pazen.