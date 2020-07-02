DPD looks to reduce number of motorcycle crashes, deaths

DENVER (KDVR) – On Thursday, the Denver Police Department held a news conference outside of Empower Field at Mile High to discuss their ongoing awareness campaign to reduce the number of motorcycle crashes.

Denver’s Vision Zero campaign is a transportation safety philosophy created to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries in the transportation system.

Fifteen people were killed in fifteen motorcycle crashes during 2019 in Denver. For perspective, that is twenty percent of Denver’s total traffic deaths.

“Any motorcycle crash that results in a fatality is way too many,” said Officer Kurt Barnes, DPD motorcycle officer.

DPD told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that motorcycle related deaths are preventable.

“In my opinion it is very doable. Traffic crashes don’t need to occur, this is a situation where we can prevent them and we can also eliminate them,” said Barnes.

In order to prevent motorcycle related deaths, DPD advises riders to take a refresher course, wear safety gear, obey traffic laws and be aware.

“Awareness. Be aware. Not only be aware, be aware of your surroundings, be aware of the vehicles around you,” said Barnes.

If you drive a car, DPD says there are similar tips for you to keep in mind.

“Same thing, this is a partnership, we all share the roadways if we share the roadways you have just as much right to the roadway as I do,” Barnes said.