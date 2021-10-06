DPD look for suspects who stole vehicle in aggravated robbery

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs help identifying two suspects in the aggravated robbery of a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sept. 26, about 8 p.m. in the 3200 block of East 45th Avenue.

A man and woman were later seen on surveillance video at Walgreens, 360 S. Colorado Blvd., with the stolen vehicle

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.