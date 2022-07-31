DENVER (KDVR) – An “outside death” investigation is currently being conducted by the Denver Police Department after someone died at the same address where Empower Field sits.

DPD posted a tweet at 11:17 p.m Saturday night that revealed investigators were looking into a death that had occurred at 1701 Bryant Street. It is unclear at this point if the death occurred inside or outside of the stadium.

Both the cause of death and the deceased person’s identity have not been released at this point, but FOX31 will bring you that update once the Medical Examiner’s Office makes that information public.

Denver PD will release updated information on this case if suspicious circumstances are uncovered.