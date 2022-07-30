DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police have confirmed that a hit-and-run that occurred early Saturday morning left one victim dead at the scene.

According to DPD, the two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Pena Boulevard in the Gateway – Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

At this point, officials have not released the identity of the victim but we will publish that information once it has been made public by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The status and identity of those in the second vehicle that fled the scene are also not known at this time.