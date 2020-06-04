DPD investigates after video goes viral of officers shooting pepper balls at a stopped vehicle

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a viral video that shows officers shooting pepper balls at a vehicle stopped in traffic.

In this video @DenverPolice appear to shoot pepper balls at a car to move traffic. The man gets out to tell police that his girlfriend is pregnant in the car, and they keep shooting.



He isn’t a threat, or even a protestor. We need police reform now. pic.twitter.com/PXEwLUwApK — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 4, 2020

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen is currently listed as the complainant in this case as the persons featured in the video have not come forward or filed a formal complaint. DPD says the persons in the video have been identified, and police are trying to make contact with them.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to call 720-913-6019.