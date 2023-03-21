DENVER (KDVR) — Officers in Denver are working to locate a stolen animal protection vehicle.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers received a call about a stolen Denver Animal Protection vehicle at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The caller told police the vehicle was allegedly stolen near West 26th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard. The area is on the edge of the Sloan Lake and Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Denver Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that there were no live animals in the truck at the time it was stolen.

DPD is currently working to locate the vehicle.

DPD and DDPHE are investigating the incident and are gathering more information on exactly what happened. FOX31 will update this story as more information becomes available.