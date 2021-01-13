DPD Chief Pazen: Intel does not suggest threats against Denver businesses

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in the Mile High City are preparing for what the FBI says could be armed protests at the Colorado State Capitol and at state capitols across the country.

Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said Wednesday that intelligence does not suggest businesses will be targeted in the coming days. The chief spoke during the Safety and Security Town Hall with Downtown Denver Partnership. The webinar was scheduled in November.

“We have been in frequent communication with our federal partners to really analyze, identify and address any potential threats that we have,” Pazen said during the hour-long virtual meeting via Zoom.

Various businesses in central Denver still have boards over windows following weeks of protests and riots in 2020.

“At this time, we are not specifically recommending boarding up businesses or shops,” Pazen said.

The City and County of Denver said it has not received First Amendment permit applications for events through Inauguration Day. The Colorado State Patrol said the state has not been issuing demonstration permits around the Capitol due to the pandemic.

Downtown Denver Partnership said it is aware of a ‘Refused to Be Silenced – Stand Up for Liberty’ march at or near the Colorado State Capitol set for Sunday afternoon.

It’s unclear what might happen on Inauguration Day. A counter event is being planned for Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the inauguration. The event is also expected to take place at the Colorado State Capitol building.

“We’re dealing with this now, next week and beyond,” Pazen said.

The White House issued a statement Wednesday from President Donald Trump. The president is calling for “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind.”