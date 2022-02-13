DPD academy teaches women about careers in law enforcement

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is working to bring more women into the field by offering a Women’s Community Academy.

About 30 women attended the two-day event and participated in interactive lessons.

“It’s kind of like in school; you can read something and listen to something but until you’re put in a situation, you’ll never know exactly what it’s like,” said Megan Worley, one of the participants.

The program is designed to give women a behind the scenes look at law enforcement and provide an opportunity for those interested in becoming police officers. Participants had the chance to learn the proper use of less-lethal tools like tasers and pepper ball guns, while also hearing from women currently with the department.

“I’m a survivor of domestic violence so it’s kind of empowering to know that there are other people who are kind of from similar backgrounds. If it wasn’t for those officers, I probably would never have been able to leave my situation,” said Jazmin Rodriguez, one of the participants.

Officer Jeannette Dominguez helped coordinate the event. She said the goal is to show women a career in law enforcement is a viable option.

“Female officers enhance the ability of law enforcement to connect to the communities that they serve,” said Dominguez.

She says women are lacking representation in law enforcement. Their goal is to have women account for 30% of academy classes by the year 2030.

Officer Anna Suhyda went through the Women’s Community Academy in 2019 before going on to the police academy.

“It’s fun, it’s nice to see this. Even if they’re not interested and they come out, I think it’s nice for them to connect with the community and let them know what Denver has to offer,” said Suhyda.