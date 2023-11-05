DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department investigated a shooting at East 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call about the shooting at 3:09 a.m.

Police said the shooting happened at an after-hours club in a building that belonged to Hell’s Lovers Motorcycle Club.

There was also evidence that multiple guns were fired in the incident, according to police.

Police said one person was pronounced dead, and that there were seven total victims confirmed.

Officers were still working to develop suspect information and the crime scene unit arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

No major roads are closed. The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.