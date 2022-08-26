DENVER (KDVR) — The Problem Solvers are learning new information about the high-profile shooting in Lower Downtown where police injured six bystanders last month after shooting a man they say pointed a gun at them.

The video shows suspect Jordan Waddy throwing a gun on the ground right before police fired. Police say they were trying to protect themselves and those leaving the bars when this happened.

FOX31 has since learned police did not release all of the video available from that night. So how much video is still out there and does the city plan to release the rest of it?

The simple answer: The city is not planning to release more videos at this time, but they still may have to do so sooner than later.

Due to state law, the city released body camera video from that night. But only sent eight files of video. That’s less than 10% of the video material.

“There are about 126 files total and I’ve seen the majority of them,” Tyrone Glover told us. Glover is Waddy’s civil rights attorney. said says these unreleased videos add a lot of context to the chaos and police response after the shooting.

“One of the things that really struck me was after they shot Jordan, you know he’s been shot six times, he’s on the ground, and they’re not over there immediately rendering aid, right? They’re over there and they’re patting him down and handcuffing him,” Glover said.

“I think at one point, someone had to borrow someone else’s gloves, so it was not only disorganized but it was done in such a calloused manner,” Glover added. “And there’s people asking for help and they’re holding them at gunpoint and yelling commands at them.”

This is just some of what he said he observed in the video files, which FOX31 has not obtained.

Denver declines to release other LoDo shooting videos

Earlier this month, Waddy’s defense attorneys actually filed a motion saying they had no objection to the release of all 126 videos.

A spokesperson with the Department of Public Safety responded to FOX31’s request for the videos.

“The DA’s Office has determined that releasing additional footage would impede the current grand jury investigation, so we are respectfully [denying] your request,” spokesperson Andrea Webber said.

Ian Farrell is an associate professor at the University of Denver’s Sturm College of Law. FOX31 asked him whether withholding the video violates any law. He said there are two exceptions.

“One is if the videos would reveal any private information if other people,” Farrell said. “The second exception is if releasing the video footage would affect any ongoing investigation.”

“The new law enforcement integrity act has some fairly clear language saying that all video footage must be released to the public within 21 days so that includes not just body camera footage but anything else that the police have,” Farrell explained.

Sate Rep. Leslie Herod, a sponsor of the state law meant to enhance police transparency, said no matter the reason behind not releasing the video, they have 45 days from the first complaint to comply.

That puts a possible release date at Sept. 19, at the latest.

“I’m very discouraged to hear that we haven’t seen all of the footage yet because, quite frankly, that’s what the law is for,” Herod said. She added: “I know the law was written to encourage full transparency of the entire scenario of what happened.”

She says releasing all of the videos may even show law enforcement took the right step and “we can make sure to lift up those instances as well.”