Dozens of human-triggered avalanches reported ahead of impending storm

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A big storm heading to the mountains is expected to send a good amount of snow into the slopes prompting an uptake in avalanche danger.

While dumping powder conditions are ideal for fun on groomed ski runs where resorts have avalanche safety systems in place, officials with Colorado Avalanche Information Center say avalanche danger needs to be top of mind for those planning to venture to the backcountry.

“Avalanche danger changes with each winter storm,” CIAC Director Ethan Greene said. “This does look like a snowy period, so we’re going to see a significant uptick in the avalanche danger. Where people have been used to going and riding over the last month is really going to change starting today and especially tomorrow.”

CIAC has recorded 41 human-triggered avalanches in just the last seven days.

Greene said the uptick in the avalanche danger is due to two things: a pretty dry start to the year, which caused the snowpack to get weak, and the wind we’ve experienced that’s been building the latest slabs of snow on top of the surface.

“These avalanches have generally been very small, but they are large enough to hurt you or even kill you. Especially if you are in a terrain trap, like if one pushes you off of a cliff or in a gully or trees,” Greene said.

Greene encourages checking the avalanche forecast at colorado.gov/avalanche. If you’re venturing to the backcountry or mountains with less than a 30-degree slope outside of groomed ski areas you’ll want to make sure you have avalanche safety equipment as well. Greene recommends an avalanche rescue transceiver, a probe pole and a shovel for everyone in the group.