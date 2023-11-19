COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KDVR) — Outside the main doors of Club Q, a former LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs, many gathered Sunday to honor those killed in a mass shooting one year ago today.

“Nov. 19, 2022, was no different than any other of the 1,042 Saturday nights Club Q was open,” said Matthew Haynes, the owner of Club Q, on Sunday.

The club is remembered as a safe space for people in the LGBTQ+ community. But on Nov. 19, 2022, the safe space was attacked when a gunman came in shooting and killing five people and injuring several others.

“We need to remember these names: Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving and Raymond Green Vance,” Michael Anderson, a survivor of the shooting said.

At the remembrance, several state leaders spoke including Senator John Hickenlooper, Governor Jared Polis, former Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and current Mayor Yemi Mobolade.

“It is the week of Thanksgiving; it’s hard to go unnoticed there will be five empty seats at dinner tables,” Mobolade said.

A moment during the ceremony that moved many to tears was a poem written and recited by the grieving father of Daniel Aston, one of the victims.

“When you attack one of us you attack all of us,” Chris Cabrera, North American National LGBTQ+ Ambassador Bacardi, said Sunday.

There was also praise for the three bystanders who helped take down the shooter along with the quick response from Colorado Springs Police and first responders.

Haynes announced at the end of the ceremony that the City of Colorado Springs approved a permanent remembrance garden that will be built just outside the club’s doors. It will have benches, boulders and a flag to honor those killed in the senseless shooting.