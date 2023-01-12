DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) — A dozen eggs are costing people more than a gallon of gas lately.

At the National Western Stock show, as curious kids got a delicious introduction into all things eggs Thursday, Colorado Egg Producers Association Executive Director Bill Scebbi cracked open the circumstances costing farmers and consumers.

“We are going through a the perfect storm for eggs, in the state of Colorado,” Bill Scebbi said. “Right now, none of our farms are in operation due due to the avian influenza.”

Colorado Egg Producers represents six farms typically responsible for laying a billion eggs a year in the state. Scebbi says all of these farms got hit last year by the avian influenza.

“When this flu hits one bird, it’s going to hit all of them,” Scebbi said. “If our farm has 1.5 million hens, that’s a lot of barns that they’re going to have to fill in order to repopulate and the process takes takes it takes a bit of time so don’t have a supply of eggs in the state of Colorado.”

Scebbi says farmers are currently purchasing eggs from other farms outside of the state while they are disinfecting and working to repopulate.

“The process of repopulating takes weeks, months so we we are looking at probably some time in May to be in full production again, he hope,” Scebbi said. “Now, you can’t crystal ball avian flu that can strike again at any time.”