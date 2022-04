DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies’ opening day against the Los Angeles Dodgers is Friday and the Denver Police Department is outlining its safety plan ahead of the big game.

The first pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Coors Field. Friday’s forecast looks great with highs in the mid-60s, mostly sunny skies, and light winds.

Denver Police Division Chief Joseph Montoya will provide a briefing on safety Thursday. You can watch the briefing on FOX31 NOW in the player above.