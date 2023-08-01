DENVER (KDVR) — On Sunday, over 10,000 people will fill Broadway and Wellington St. for dance lessons, donut eating competitions, dog costume contests and local street vendors for the final day of ¡Viva! Streets.

The ¡Viva! Streets series started in May as a way to connect the Denver community. Three and a half miles of streets are blocked off for bikers, walkers and people attending the events.

“We really like these big outdoor events because they’re free, they’re accessible to families, they’re a great way to get out and enjoy great Colorado outdoor weather,” said Andrew Iltis, the leader of the Planning and Community Impact Team for ¡Viva! Streets.

¡Viva! Streets originated from Ciclovía events, open streets events, which have a really strong heritage in Latin American culture, according to Ellen Forthofer, the project manager for ¡Viva! Streets.

Denver opened up the streets in smaller communities in previous years, but 2023 marks the first year that blocked out Broadway and Wellington Street. Even with stormy weather for the past events in May, June and July, the turnout averaged over 10,000 people.

“I think what surprises people most is just how much they learn about their neighborhoods and how their perspective changes as they’re biking down Broadway the wrong way with thousands of other people,” said Iltis. “I think you really do change your perspective of your neighborhood, of your backyard, of your downtown, which is fun.”

¡Viva! Streets is still unclear if the event will be taking place next year, so make sure to stop by on Sunday for live music, parades and more events on Viva Street’s website.