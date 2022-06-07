DENVER (KDVR) — Police have arrested two men in a weekend drive-by shooting in a crowded area of downtown Denver, which led police to open fire in response.

Alfredo Dozal and Tony Sanchez, both 21 years old, were each booked on five counts of attempted murder, according to the Denver Police Department.

The two were arrested in Westminster on Tuesday after police investigators were able to identify them on Sunday.

“The circumstances leading up to the incident are still under investigation and the final determination of charges will be made by the Denver District Attorney’s Office,” police said in a news release.

Alfredo Dozal and Tony Sanchez, both 21 years old, were each booked on five counts of attempted murder in an early June 4, 2022, drive-by shooting in downtown Denver, according to the Denver Police Department. (Credit: Denver Police Department)

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. The driver of a black sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street when someone inside fired multiple rounds as they headed toward Market Street, police said.

“Numerous people were present in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired,” police said. “A uniformed Denver Police Officer working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub recognized the extreme risk of injury or death that existed and immediately responded by discharging his duty firearm at the vehicle occupant who was firing the weapon.”

An on-duty police vehicle was also nearby and tried to chase the suspects, but they sped away, police said.