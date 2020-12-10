Downtown Denver rally shows support for janitors

DENVER (KDVR) – Janitors, families and members of a local service employees union were celebrating the fact that they’re back to work.

At first, the event in downtown Denver looked like a protest. But in fact, it was a celebration of the Service Employees International Union Local 105.

They were celebrating an agreement with Commercial Cleaning Systems, who fully reinstated their previously cut hours just before the holiday season.

“Janitors are the ones who are keeping our buildings safe, sanitized and cleaned. And they were facing a lot of hour cuts and a lot of difficulties during this pandemic, so we are here supporting the front-line workers who are keeping us all safe,” said Alejo Gonzalez, a supporter of the union workers.

The celebration was celebrated safely, from inside cars circling the block with a live band providing ambience.