Downtown Denver Partnership seeks more volunteers for cleanup

DENVER (KDVR) — Cleanup work continues throughout the Denver’s central core. The Downtown Denver Partnership and volunteers have been busy maintaining sidewalks, landscaping and open space.

“We have an intensified effort right now,” said Tami Door, Downtown Denver Partnership president and CEO. “Our community is resilient and we will get through this.”

On any given day, 25 to 35 workers are scattered throughout the downtown business improvement district.

With extra work required due to protests and riots, volunteers are answering the call. But more are needed!

Additional volunteers are being asked to show up at Skyline Park at 16th and Arapahoe streets to help clean from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday. Masks are required. Along with cleanup work, templets given out to provide an opportunity to paint artwork on boarded-up windows, according to Downtown Denver Partnership.