Downtown Denver looks more like a ghost town

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s not often downtown Denver looks like a ghost town, but with stay-at-home orders in effect, the Mile High City is pretty desolate.

“It’s a very eerie feeling – especially when you’re used to the large crowds,” said Blake Rubinstein.

Rubenstein is an areal videographer who owns Guerilla Capturing, a video production business in Denver’s River North (RiNo) district.

"We usually are trying to capture the lifestyle, the hustle and bustle of downtown,” Rubenstein said. "[I] never imagined it being that empty and just being kind of an open slate for us to go around with the drone."

Rubenstein sent his drone all over downtown to see what each district looked like with no one around.

As for the area that caught his attention the most:

"Probably Larimer Square,” he said. "I eat lunch down there with clients a lot and it’s always completely packed with people. Seeing all those flags flying above it with no one in sight - that was the eeriest part to me."

