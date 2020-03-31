Downtown Denver jail inmate tests positive with COVID-19

DENVER (KDVR) — An inmate at the downtown Denver jail tested positive for COVID-19. The inmates is currently in isolation at the medical unit of the facility and being monitored by Denver Health medical staff.

According to Erika R. Martinez at the Denver Joint Information Center, the inmate’s housing unit has been decontaminated. “Any inmate who reports symptoms will be referred to medical staff for immediate evaluation,” Martinez said.

“Employees that develop symptoms have been instructed to report to their supervisor and will follow the city’s COVID-19 employee protocol.”

The Colorado chapter of the ACLU sent an email on March 26 urging sheriffs to reduce their jail populations: “We write to urge your office to take immediate action to substantially decrease the prisoner population in your jail in order to protect staff and incarcerated people from spread of COVID-19.”