Downtown Denver Greyhound Station sold to joint venture

DENVER (KDVR) — The sought-after downtown Greyhound Station space was sold in a joint venture between Chicago-based Golub & Company and New York-based Rockefeller Group on Monday, according to the Denver Business Journal.

The location at 1055 19th St. is a prime spot for a large-scale mixed-use development. The publication reports the 2.5-acre site has the most generous zoning in the city, allowing developers to go as high as 40 stories for residential, commercial, civic and entertainment uses.

The parcel went on the market in April 2019 and was previously under contract to a Canadian-based firm but the deal fell through when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Detailed plans and sale price for the area have not been released.