Downtown Denver businesses board up ahead of Inauguration

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city and county buildings will be closed Wednesday for the Inauguration. And while many downtown Denver businesses remain open, many are boarded up.

Businesses are taking precautions following the mob at the US Capitol two weeks ago.

With the protests planned today, the Colorado National Guard is on standby.

Capitol Hill books on Colfax Avenue plans to remain open and has even removed plywood from the storefront.

“Because of the boards everybody thought we were closed. No matter how may open signs we put up. They thought we were closed.” shared Holly Brooks.

Businesses along the 16th Street Mall are expected to remain open.