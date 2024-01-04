DENVER (KDVR) — It has been a downtown Denver tradition since the 1980s: Thousands of people lined up and down 17th Street Thursday at high noon to watch the spectacle that is the National Western Stock Show Parade.

The sights and sounds — and smells — of longhorn cattle being herded from Union Station to Glenarm Street was a welcomed scene for fans of Western culture. That includes best friends Melissa and Rachel, who have been fans of this parade for years.

“It’s just the family tradition of coming down this time of the year,” said Melissa. “It really is the best of the year.“

Cowboys, cowgirls, horses and hats filled the streets for the official kick-off of the 118th National Western Stock Show.

“If you think about it, if we did not have farmers and ranchers, no one would have a job, no one would have food,” said Paul Andrews, president and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “These people are getting up at the crack of dawn, working until daylight the next morning.“

The National Western Stock Show began in 1906 as a gathering of ranchers and farmers to talk about and learn about the latest innovations in ranching and farming.

Today the tradition is as strong as ever. Last year, the National Western Stock Show brought in over $171 million to the local community.

The show attracts folks from all walks of life. You do not have to live on a ranch to appreciate western history in Colorado, “And the parade is kind of a way to say hello to Denver. We are here, let’s do a good deal. Enjoy some stock show time together.“ Said Andrews.

This year‘s parade was over before you knew it. But by the size of the crowd, the sun ain’t even thinking about setting on the west anytime soon.