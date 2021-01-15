Downtown businesses prepare for weekend protests

DENVER (KDVR) — Businesses in downtown Denver are taking action ahead of planned protests this weekend.

Post offices, mom-and-pop restaurants as well as a number of local shops added additional boards to their storefront windows Friday.

Several USPS locations posted signs announcing plans to close early at noon Saturday.

USPS blue collection boxes at numerous locations will also be temporarily removed as a security measure to protect the mail and the public. All blue collection boxes will be replaced after this potential threat is over. Officials say that tentative date is Jan. 21.

On 16th Street, owner of Sole Street Shoes Zach Monks knows all too well about the damage civil unrest can bring to local businesses. His shop was hit four different times last year during nights of riots, totaling to more than a $140,000 loss in merchandise.

“We’re definitely nervous from everything we’ve heard. It’s something to be very aware of, very cautious of,” Monks said.

He has taken an extra layer of protection by adding metal fencing around his boarded store front. However, he’s picking to potentially go a step further for this next round of gatherings.

“We’re trying to play it by ear but honestly, right now, we’re pretty much planning on closing down anytime there’s any type of gatherings for the safety of our customers, our employees,” Monks said, adding, “It is really the best thing to do. As much as we like sales, it’s not worth anybody’s life; that’s our one concern: people’s safety.”