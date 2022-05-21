DENVER (KDVR) — As you venture onto your street in the aftermath of the late-spring snowstorm, you may find multiple trees and branches scattered across your property. The city is offering tips on how to deal with the cleanup.

Denver Parks and Recreation is reminding residents about ways to manage fallen trees and branches that may have coated their backyards. Property owners are responsible for downed trees and branches that land on their private property and within the public right-of-way.

How to deal with a downed tree on the road

If a fallen tree or branch requires immediate removal to clear a street, property owners should call 311 to report the specific address of the tree. The city will then evaluate and prioritize the removal. The responsible property owner will then be billed.

Property owners are responsible for pruning and cleaning up debris from trees.

Do not relocate branches to parkways or other public areas.

Residents looking for a licensed and insured tree care contractor can visit the city’s website.

Where to dispose of fallen tree branches

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will collect a limited number of branches as part of its regular extra trash collection.

Branches can not be larger than 4 inches in diameter and they must be cut into lengths of 4 feet or less. The branches must be bundled and tied together and weigh no more than 50 pounds.

Residents may set out no more than 10 bundles of branches on large item pickup days.

Denver residents can choose to drop off branches at the Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-off center located at East Cherry Creek Drive South and South Quebec Street. For more information, residents can visit the city’s website.

Your trees are still standing but coated in snow. Now what?

The wet heavy snow can weigh down tree branches and cause them to break, check to make sure the tree is clear of utility lines before removing snow.

Do not shake the snow off the tree if a utility line is going through the branches.

Use a broom to safely remove as much snow as possible by brushing or gently shaking the branches.

Avoid large, rapid movements.

Do not climb the tree or use a ladder to reach higher limbs.