Downed electric lines cause grass fire in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators suspect downed electrical lines started a small grass fire Saturday morning in Boulder County.

The fire was reported at 6:24 a.m. near the intersection of South Boulder Road and Cherryvale Road, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding firefighters found the fire grew to 300 feet by 60 feet, the Sheriff’s Office said. They were able to extinguish it, and no injuries were reported or structures threatened.

The Sheriff’s Office said Xcel Energy investigated the scene “and suspect that an electrical transformer may have caused the fire.”