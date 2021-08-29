Douglas Fire burns 123 acres in Rio Blanco County

The Douglas Fire was sparked by lightning on Aug. 28, 2021. (Photo credit: Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office)

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A wildfire, known as the Douglas Fire, that was sparked by lightning Saturday has now burned 123 acres and is 0% contained as of Sunday.

Rio Blanco County Road 28 and 128 are closed due to the fire.

Officials say smoke from the Douglas Fire, combined with two fires observed to be burning in western Colorado on Saturday, plus out-of-state wildfires, will affect air quality in large areas of north-central, northwestern and west-central portions of Colorado.

The Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said that around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, reports of smoke were seen around the Douglas Creek area off of Highway 139, about 20 miles south of Rangely.

The Bureau of Land Management and Rangely Fire responded to the start of the Douglas Fire, but resources are scarce due to other wildland fires, according to officials.

Smoke impacts are expected to be generally light to moderate, with transient periods of greater concentrations.

Periodic increases in smoke and fine particulate concentrations may be experienced in areas such as Rangely, Meeker, Craig, Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, Eagle, Aspen and Grand Junction.

Smoke is expected to continue to move eastward across northern Colorado on Sunday, affecting air quality for large portions of northern Colorado, including northern portions of the Front Range region.