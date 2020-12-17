Douglas County woman accused of killing daughter in 2017 pleads not guilty

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Douglas County woman accused of killing her daughter pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Wednesday, according to the 18th Judicial District.

Kelly Turner was the mother of 7-year-old Olivia Gant, who was portrayed as having a terminal illness, according to a grand jury indictment.

Gant died in August 2017.

After a yearlong investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and several other agencies, an 18th Judicial District grand jury returned a 13-count indictment last year against Turner for Gant’s death.

Turner was arrested at a Glendale hotel in October 2019. She was booked into the Douglas County Detention Facility on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of child abuse, three counts of theft, three counts of charitable fraud, two counts of attempting to influence a public servant and two counts of second-degree forgery.