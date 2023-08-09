DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Tuesday night, the Douglas County School board voted unanimously to put two school funding proposals on the November ballot — a $66 million mill levy override and a $484 million bond measure.

According to the school district, the mill levy override would help fund teacher pay and school security, including school resource officers.

District officials said teachers within Douglas County currently make $15,000-$20,000 less than neighboring districts. So, the mill levy override would help Douglas County provide more competitive pay to recruit and retain teachers and stuff, said the district.

The $484 million dollar bond measure would help with construction to reduce overcrowding, add school safety upgrades and create more career and tech education opportunities for students.

“The future of Douglas County is literally sitting in the classrooms today. You may have heard that the Douglas County School District is the engine that drives our county. Help us supercharge that engine,” said DCSD Board of Education President Mike Peterson. “We are moving from our funding needs being in an urgent state last year, to a critical state this year.”

In a press release from the district, if both measures are approved then homeowners would pay approximately $20 per year per $100,000 their home is valued at.

Realtor.com lists the current median home value in Douglas County at $800,000, meaning homeowners under that umbrella could pay around $160 annually.