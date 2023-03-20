DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Douglas County just received nearly $630,000 to use toward mental health services in the county. The money comes from the final passage of the 2023 federal appropriations funding package.

“It is no surprise to parents that we are in the midst of a mental health crisis for our children,” said Congressman Jason Crow who helped to secure the funds.

According to the Colorado Health Institute, suicide is now the leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 24.

“It’s unacceptable. So this investment, what it does is go to the root of the issue, to parent education, to violent interruption, to crisis intervention,” Congressman Crow said.

With the help of these funds, Douglas County is partnering with AllHealth Network for two big projects. The first will be a new 24-hour walk-in crisis center near Interstate 25 and Lincoln Avenue. The facility will offer crisis support and counseling.

“The walk-in center provides a front door for people seeking services, so they can go to that one place, get an assessment done and find direction for their family and their child,” said AllHealth Network CEO Bill Henricks.

The money will also go toward a 16-bed crisis stabilization unit for those aged 8 to 18 experiencing a mental health crisis.

“This will be a place you can go and get assessment services and stabilization services, so if your child needs to stay overnight because their situation is so acute that they need to have a safe place to stay, we’ll be able to do that,” Henricks said.

The walk-in clinic is expected to be open and running in the next 12 to 18 months.