Douglas County student wins Colorado Google doodle contest, going for national award

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Mason Ferre, a student at Cresthill Middle School in Douglas County, is the “Doodle for Google” Colorado champion.

The tech company announced the winners on Wednesday.

Ferre’s design, dubbed “Greater Understanding Equals Greater Kindness,” shows a welcoming, inclusive message.

“I show kindness by opening my mind and accepting everyone no matter their religion, race, gender, or sexual preference. I seek to understand. The better we understand each other, the kinder we are to one another,” Ferre said. “I imagine a world with informed leaders who represent the ideas of us all.”

Ferre, who is in the Grade 6-7 category, now moves on to compete for the national award. To vote for Mason’s Doodle, click on “Grades 6-7” and navigate to “Colorado”.

The national winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 tech package for their school and the winning artwork will be displayed on Google for one day.