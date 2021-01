DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Safeway to prevent gift card scams at stores.

“Gift cards are for gifts, not for payments. Legitimate organizations will not request or insist on payment via gift cards,” the sheriff’s offices advises.

Gift card scams steal thousands of dollars a year from Douglas County residents who are not aware of the scams, the sheriff’s office warns.